DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

