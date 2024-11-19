Huntington National Bank Has $61,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after buying an additional 219,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMS opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.98 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $158.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

