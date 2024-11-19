Huntington National Bank Makes New $54,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its position in Maplebear by 3.3% in the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Maplebear by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 184,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $22,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,440. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,164. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

