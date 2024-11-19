KBC Group NV Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $507,170,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,631,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $267.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.32. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $269.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

