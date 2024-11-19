GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 28,644 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 49,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $599,150.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,839,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,311,034.50. The trade was a 1.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 412,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 8.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

