Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 184.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.09 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

