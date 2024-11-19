Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
NYSE GTE opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $191.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31.
Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.