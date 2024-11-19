Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTE opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $191.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,855.92. This represents a 8.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,449.14. The trade was a 14.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

