Huntington National Bank Invests $64,000 in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Asure Software by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $16.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Asure Software Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This trade represents a 15.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

