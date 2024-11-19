Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 221.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,868 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 122,522 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 57.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,302 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

