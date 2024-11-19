Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. KBC Group NV increased its position in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 93.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.2 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,917.83. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

