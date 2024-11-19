GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

