Huntington National Bank Purchases 7,222 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 139.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

