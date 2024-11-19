Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

