Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

