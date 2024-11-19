Huntington National Bank Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,048.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

