Huntington National Bank Acquires 61 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 485.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.