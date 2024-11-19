GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $651,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $74.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

