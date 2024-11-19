Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,228 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $218.90 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

