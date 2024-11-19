Huntington National Bank Has $64,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 173,097 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.60 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This represents a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

