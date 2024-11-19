Huntington National Bank Has $53,000 Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $204,768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after buying an additional 353,918 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This trade represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $2,904,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,288.64. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $306.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.61.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

