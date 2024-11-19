GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $823.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

