Matthew Hawkins Sells 9,083 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$204.08, for a total value of C$1,853,689.52.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CIG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.