Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.