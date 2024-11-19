Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

MRSN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $129,184. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

