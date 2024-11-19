KBC Group NV Sells 506,820 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,820 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

