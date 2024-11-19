KBC Group NV Has $1.12 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

