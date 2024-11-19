KBC Group NV Sells 6,067 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vicor were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vicor by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.48. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $61.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

