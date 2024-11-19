Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

