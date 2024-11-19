Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

PG&E Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

