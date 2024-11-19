PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,893,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,009 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,621,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 909,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

