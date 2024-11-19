Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 861 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $149.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

