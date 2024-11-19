Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.