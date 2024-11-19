KBC Group NV Purchases 5,871 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roku by 706.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,305 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

