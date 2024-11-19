Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $212,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 133.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 16,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

