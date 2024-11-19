Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Waters by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 67.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.89 and a fifty-two week high of $393.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

