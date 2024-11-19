Wedbush Predicts Reduced Earnings for Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of HST opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

