Comparing Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and AxoGen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 454.78 -$4.65 million ($0.64) -6.08 AxoGen $180.86 million 3.11 -$21.72 million ($0.32) -40.00

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexalin Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexalin Technology and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nexalin Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.88%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,407.98% -187.59% -167.21% AxoGen -7.91% -14.91% -7.49%

Summary

AxoGen beats Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

