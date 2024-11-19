Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Head-To-Head Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrovaya has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $7.64 million 199.41 -$214.07 million ($1.61) -5.32 Electrovaya $49.41 million 1.63 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -238.00

This table compares Enovix and Electrovaya”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enovix and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 2 8 1 2.91 Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.49%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Enovix.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -1,180.21% -102.19% -42.53% Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63%

Summary

Electrovaya beats Enovix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

