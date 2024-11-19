Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and VOC Energy Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.61 million 3.70 $1.35 million $0.57 20.91 VOC Energy Trust $16.46 million 5.24 $15.22 million $0.78 6.50

Profitability

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mexco Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 17.59% 6.94% 6.37% VOC Energy Trust 90.84% 102.62% 102.62%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

