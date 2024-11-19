Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $10.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coursera by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,369 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,048,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coursera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COUR opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

