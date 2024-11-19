RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $129.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,549. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RPM International by 369.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RPM International has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

