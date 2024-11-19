Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $6.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Frontier Group Stock Down 18.4 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 109,418 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

