Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $79.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $4,013,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

