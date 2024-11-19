Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Shares of GOOS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
