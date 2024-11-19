Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 42.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

