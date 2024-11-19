Ryvyl’s (RVYL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Ryvyl Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

