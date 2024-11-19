Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $82.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.37.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 26.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

