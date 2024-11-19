Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775,073.44. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 54.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

