Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $197.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $207.49 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $217.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

