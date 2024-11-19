Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Shattuck Labs

Shares of STTK stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,912.42. This trade represents a 105.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.