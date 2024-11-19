CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.92.

SRU.UN opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

